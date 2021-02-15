Thousands of Oregonians still impacted by winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Thousands of homes and businesses in northwest Oregon are still without power after an ice storm swept over the area.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency this past Saturday due to one of the worst winter storms in years.
The state of emergency applies to the nine counties in the Willamette Valley.
Heavy snow and ice accumulation combined with high winds knocked down power lines and made travel impossible in many areas.
At one point, more than 230,000 Oregon residents were without power.
The governor’s order mobilizes state police and the National Guard to help with the emergency response.
The ice storm warning started on Friday afternoon and remained in effect for most of western Oregon through Saturday night.
The National Weather Service reported accumulations in some areas of up to six inches of the wintry snow and ice mix.
Governor Brown released the following statement Monday morning:
“Last night’s weather continued to create widespread outages throughout the Willamette Valley, with more than 330,000 Oregonians without power as of this morning,” said Governor Brown. “While utility crews are making progress, the weather is leading to new outages faster than the pace of restoration, with the tri-county area now being the hardest hit.
“Utilities in our region have never experienced such widespread outages, including during the September 2020 wildfires. The state of emergency I declared on Saturday will ensure that all necessary state resources are available on the ground to help Oregonians impacted by this winter storm.
“I want to thank all the local and state workers, first responders, and utility crews who continue to work around the clock in incredibly difficult conditions to clear roads, restore power, and aid families in need. I am also incredibly grateful for work crews who have stepped in from other states to assist.
“If you or your loved ones are among the thousands who have been impacted, please know that crews are working as fast as they can to restore power. Please do not call 911 unless it is for a life-safety emergency. Use 211 or your local non-emergency line for assistance or information about services in your area.
“Oregonians in impacted communities should remain home as much as possible, as road conditions remain poor. Check on your neighbors and loved ones when you can do so safely. Please help our first responders by staying home when you can.”