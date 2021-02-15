Biden delivers Presidents Day message

(NBC) In honor of Presidents Day, President Biden has a message for America.
On this Presidents’ Day, I promise you as your president, my whole soul is in the work ahead of us. And if we do it together, as one nation, we will not fail. America never has. pic.twitter.com/m8QGdWezch— President Biden (@POTUS) February 15, 2021
In a video message tweeted out Monday, the president highlights his unity message and promises “better days are ahead” while remembering past Presidents Franklin Delano Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, and Lyndon B. Johnson.
Biden said, “Today we celebrate Presidents Day. But the American story isn’t a story of presidents, it’s a story of the American people, a Story of courage, character, strength and resilience, of facing the toughest challenges and overcoming them. It was true when Lincoln saved the union. It was true when Franklin Delano Roosevelt told us the only thing we had to fear was fear itself. It was when John Kennedy stood in the winter air and summoned the country to serve. It was true when Lyndon B. Johnson watched the images from Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday and went to Congress to guarantee voting rights.
“Today we’re living through another long dark when our nation’s history, combating a deadly virus, joblessness, hunger, racial injustice, violent extremism, hopelessness and despair. But I know we’ll get through this. I know better days are ahead. I know because I know the story of the history of the journey of this nation. The American people have never, ever, ever let this country down, given half a chance. So on this Presidents Day, I promise you as your President, my whole soul is in the work ahead of us. And if we do it together, as one people, one nation, one America, we will not fail. America never has.”
The president and first lady return to Washington from Camp David later Monday.