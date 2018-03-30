Three arrested for Central Point robbery, car theft

Central Point, Ore.- Three people are facing charges after police say they broke into a Central Point home with the plan to steal a car.
According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the attempted robbery happened about 8:30 p.m. Thursday night at a home on Honeytree Lane. Deputies say James Ward, Trevor Ettinger and Desiree Conley showed up at the home and confronted the residents. At one point, investigators say one of the victims was hit in the face with a handgun.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects took off with the stolen car before deputies arrived on scene, however investigators were able to track them down and arrest them.
All three are facing several charges including assault, robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.