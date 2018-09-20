Three dead in Maryland shooting

ABERDEEN, M.D. (NBC News) – Three people killed and three more wounded Thursday morning when a woman opened fire inside a Rite Aid distribution facility in Aberdeen, Maryland.
The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Thursday morning at the Rite Aid Distribution Center in Aberdeen, Maryland.
Emergency responders arrived within five minutes, rendering medical care and searching for the shooter.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler confirmed seven people were shot.
Among them was the shooter, who turned her gun on herself before police arrived.
Two victims died at the scene and a third victim died at a hospital.
The suspect was a 26-year-old woman who was a temporary employee at the distribution center. She died at a hospital from her self-inflicted gunshot wound to her head.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2xqOjtB