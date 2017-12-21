Three men arrested for burglary in Siskiyou County

HORNBROOK, Calif. – Three suspects were arrested for allegedly burglarizing and ransacking a house near Hornbook, California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said a man called police on December 17 to report a burglary on Rooster Road. The victim said he returned to his home at about 3:00 p.m. to find his house ransacked and missing several items, including firearms, ammunition and tools.
Neighbors reported seeing a suspicious van driving around the area at the time of the reported burglary. A responding deputy was able to find the van parked next to a travel trailer near the intersection of Klamathon Road and Ager Road. That’s where three people were found: 25-year-old Timothy Hendricks, 23-year-old Dakota Thom-Eustad and 22-year-old Gary Gostlin. All three men are from Yreka.
A search of the van yielded the missing firearms, tools and other property belonging to the victim. Stolen property from other locations was also found. Over 223 pounds of marijuana were seized during the search.
All three suspects were arrested for burglary and taken to jail.
The sheriff’s office credits the help of vigilant neighbors where were able to work with deputies so the van could be quickly located.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900.