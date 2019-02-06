Three Multnomah County residents test positive for measles

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. – There are now additional confirmed measles cases in northern Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority said three more people in Multnomah County were diagnosed with measles, bringing the total number of cases in Oregon to four.
The three people were in close contact with the Multnomah County resident who tested positive for measles on January 25. Officials say the new cases don’t pose any risk to the public, as those infected remained at home.
“These individuals did everything right,” said Jennifer Vines, M.D., Multnomah County deputy health officer. “They stayed away from others while on symptom watch so we have no new public exposures to measles.”
All four people are being monitored by health officials.
“The threat of measles appears to have increased interest in vaccination,” the OHA said, “in the last week of January, the number of measles vaccines given out in the Tri-County area (Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington counties) tripled compared with the same time last year, from 200 per day in January 2018 to 600 per day in 2019.”