Tigard police shooting protest turns violent

TIGARD, Ore. (KGW/NBC News) — Police declared a riot and arrested one person in Tigard, Oregon Thursday night following demonstrations in response to a fatal shooting by a Tigard police officer Wednesday.

Tigard police said about 100 people marched to the Tigard Police Department at around 8:30 p.m. During the march, some in the group vandalized several businesses, breaking windows and tagging both public and private property with graffiti.

Once the group arrived at the police station at around 8:45 p.m., members of the group broke windows and tagged the station with graffiti, according to police.

Just before 10 p.m., another crowd gathered for a vigil for the man killed by police, 26-year-old Jacob Ryan McDuff.

Tigard Police Department investigators say one of their officers responded to a domestic disturbance call and arrived to find McDuff armed with a knife.

