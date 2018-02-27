Tigard school bus driver arrested on sex abuse charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – An Oregon school bus driver was arrested for multiple sex crimes.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in late January they started investigating a report that an Aloha man had sexually abused two young girls over the course of several years. 32-year-old Kenneth M. Garcia was identified as a suspect in the case.
Investigators said they found out Garcia was a school bus driver in Tigard with routes including Durham Elementary School and Hazelbrook Middle School in the Tigard-Tualatin School District. He was suspended by his employer when they heard about the investigation.
Garcia was arrested on February 23 on multiple charges, including sexual abuse, luring a minor and sodomy. He remains behind bars in the Washington County Jail.
Detectives said there is no reason to believe Garcia had any sexual contact with children on his bus routes. However, detectives would still like to hear from any potential victims or anyone with additional information about this case.