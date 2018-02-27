Police release Grants Path death investigation results

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are releasing more details regarding a death investigation in Grants Pass.
According to the Grants Pass Department of public safety, they received a report of a deceased man near the former DMV building on F Street on February 25.
Police responded and confirmed the report. The man was positively identified as 39-year-old Christopher Labonte. Investigators said Labonte was a transient.
It was determined Labonte died from a pre-existing medical condition. His death was determined to be non-criminal in nature.
No further details were released.