Home
Timber company sues over Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument expansion

Timber company sues over Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument expansion

Economy Local News Politics Top Stories , , , , , , ,

Eugene, Ore. — The president of a timber company with mills in southern Oregon, is suing over the expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.

Days before leaving office, President Barack Obama added nearly 50,000 acres to the monument. That expansion is impacting companies who rely heavily on the public timber.

The president of Murphy Co. says 80% of the federal land in the expansion area is dedicated to timber production under the O&C Lands Act.

“Enough’s enough,” Murphy Co. President Tom Murphy says, “the trees in Oregon are vital to jobs they’re vital to the US economy, and you know we want to see a level playing field with our resources.”

The company filed suit Friday. Murphy hopes the Trump administration will reverse the expansion. If the expansion sticks, he says it will negatively impact their operations in White City.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics