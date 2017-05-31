Tips for reducing bear encounters

Medford, Ore. – It’s camping season once again, and families across southern Oregon are headed outdoors to enjoy the wonders of nature.
But as the temperatures rise, so do the number of bear encounters.
Now, experts are providing advice to make your chances of running into a bear less likely.
According to the Bear Smart Society, bears have a very keen sense of smell that allows them to detect faint odors that may be up to a kilometer away.
That’s why it’s a good idea to store all of your food inside a vehicle if possible, not in a tent.
If you don’t have anywhere to keep your food, you can hang it as high as possible in a tree well away from your campsite.
And don’t forget to take the same precautions with your trash, as anything that has an odor or could be considered food for hungry wildlife.
The Bear Smart Society advises campers to keep leash pets at all times and not to leave them unattended, especially at night. They may attract dangerous wildlife.