17th annual “Exhibition of Stars” held at The RRRink

MEDFORD, Ore. — Local ice skaters got to show off their skills at the 17th annual “Exhibition of Stars” event in Medford Sunday.
About a dozen local ice skaters got to display the moves they’ve spent the last year perfecting.
The event was held at The RRRink and is sponsored by the Southern Oregon Figure Skating Club.
Figure skater, Katelyn Savino says the sport is a great way to spend time with family and friends.
“It’s really cool to see how we have mutual friends and just be able to connect and still bring our lives together through something as simple as seeing each other for an hour everyday, ” she said.
The club has currently 30 members. The event will be around again next year.
For more information on upcoming events happening at The RRRink, click here.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a Communications degree. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling.