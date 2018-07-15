30-acre fire near Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — With the storm bringing lightning across the Rogue Valley, firefighters responded to a 30-acre fire this afternoon.
The Green Top Mountain Fire is five miles northeast of Eagle Point.
The Oregon Department of Forestry says fire engines, bulldozers, and aircraft are all working the fire.
“Right now we have a lot of dedicated resources and our number one priority is to keep it as small as we can and knock it down so it doesn’t impact the community for longer than it needs to,” Melissa Cano, public information officer for Oregon Department of Forestry said.
ODF says the fire was lightning caused. Stay with NBC-5 news for the latest information as it becomes available.