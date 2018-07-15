Klamathon Fire Final Report; 95% contained, 38,008 acres in size

Siskiyou County, Ore. — CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit released its final update on the Klamathon Fire on Sunday. The wildfire in Siskiyou County started around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5 near Hornbrook. The fire resulted in three firefighter injuries and one civilian fatality.
In its final update, CAL FIRE reported 82 structures destroyed, 12 structures damaged, and zero structures threatened.
As of Sunday, there are nearly 950 total personnel still working the fire. CAL FIRE reports the fire is 95% contained and a little more than 38,000 acres in size.
