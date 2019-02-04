6th grader lends a helping hand to Medford restaurant

MEDFORD, Ore. — A 6th grader is lending a hand to a local eatery in the Rogue Valley while learning skills in the restaurant business.
11-year-old Liliegh Brackin, a 6th grader at Scenic Middle School, helps out at the Firehouse Subs Restaurant in Medford on Saturdays and Sundays.
Her grandfather, Richard Summers, who owns the Medford restaurant, said Liliegh wanted to know more about the business and he thought it made for a perfect opportunity.
“She’s really learning her math skills. Homework obviously was a big deal to get that done but it’s that cashier position so interaction with customers, counting money, giving change, getting the order right, repeating,” he said.
Liliegh said she’s been helping out for the past few weeks, putting in one to two hours on the weekends.
“My favorite one is probably the register because I like learning where all the stuff is and just interacting with the customers,” she said.
While it’s unusual to see a 6th grader behind the counter, customers said she’s quick and efficient.
“She was professional, took my order, asked me all the right questions, I didn’t have to go over anything with her,” said customer Greg Havener.
Liliegh said she’s excited to see to what the future holds and she’s happy to follow in the footsteps of her grandpa.
“We wanted to pass along a skill set of owning a business and being able to take care of themselves and providing for their families in the future so we thought that was the best gift we could offer them,” said Summers.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]