$72M coming to Klamath Basin ecosystem restoration projects

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — $72 million is coming to the drought-stricken Klamath Basin from the federal government for ecosystem restoration projects.

Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said the funding will help bring sorely needed updates to the area’s agricultural infrastructure.

In addition, the Department of the Interior is announcing an historic agreement with the Klamath tribes – Yurok Tribe, Karuk Tribe, and the Klamath Water Users Association.

The Department of the Interior says the newly signed Memorandum of Understanding commits the groups to work together to identify, recommend, and support projects that advance shared restoration goals, including improving water and irrigation stability.

Senator Merkley, the chairman of the Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, said in his statement,

Drought has severe impacts on the Klamath Basin – affecting fish and wildlife, agriculture, families, and Tribal communities. Continuing to direct federal investments in ecosystem restoration and water supply infrastructure will make this unique region’s water go farther for the farmers, households, and ecosystems that rely on it.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.