New rule targets Planned Parenthood

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The Trump administration is proposing new rules that could slash funding to Planned Parenthood and similar clinics.
Under the proposed plan no abortions could be performed under the same roof where federal dollars are used, and those practices cannot refer patients out for abortions.
The rule does not prohibit abortion counseling.
Federal funding is already banned for abortion services, but for clinics that perform those procedures and also receive tax dollars for other women’s health care, the proposed separation could be a big blow.
“It absolutely targets birth control, STD testing, cancer screenings for millions of people in this country in an effort to attack and make illegal abortion in this country,” says Planned Parenthood vice president Dawn Laguens.
The proposed rules are based on Reagan-era policy that survived years of court challenges but never went into effect.
