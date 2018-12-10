Local church helps provide shoes for kids in need

MEDFORD, Ore. — Mtn. Church of Medford is spreading Christmas cheer by putting on a shoe drive for kids.
The church says many elementary school children are in need of shoes and socks. More than 400 shoes were donated and wrapped by the church.
“We care about them and what’s going on in their lives,” said Ryan Sample, organizer of the event. “Any way that we can help, we hope to do so and share the love of God in that way.”
The church is still taking in donations. If you would like to help, the last day to drop off items is this Thursday, December 13th at Mtn. Church.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”