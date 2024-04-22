AllCare Health granting over $287K to help housing-insecure residents

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Salvation Army is set to receive over $287,000 in grants funds to go toward the construction, expansion, and renovation of seven family apartment homes across Southern Oregon.

The grant, which has been awarded by AllCare Health, Inc., supports Hope House Transitional Living in Medford. The organization provides housing, life coaching, as well as mental, physical, and emotional support for those community members that are housing-insecure.

In a press release from AllCare Health, it says it, “takes pride in supporting the non-profit Salvation Army as a pioneer mainstay in services that enhance community economic and housing stability while reducing the challenges of homelessness, substance abuse, and financial insecurity. AllCare Health is dedicated to fulfilling its long-standing commitment to improving lives in both rural and urban communities of southern Oregon.”

The $287,650 grant is part of a $2.7 million pledge that AllCare Health has made this year to improve the health and well-being of all Southern Oregon communities.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.