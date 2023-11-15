Salvation Army looks to add more transitional housing units

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Thursday, the Salvation Army is meeting with the Medford City Council to request funding to add more units to their current transitional housing campus in Medford.

The organization is hoping to add seven more units to what they call their Hope Village. They would have build a new two story building on the campus, which they say they need $300,000 for.

They tell us it could be done using money from the city’s unallocated housing opportunity fund program. The Salvation Army says that they’ve been dedicated to helping the community for decades, and they say these funds would help them continue those efforts.

“These funds while they’re intended for capital construction, for actually constructing the units, it’s going to provide a vast amount of other services that are available through hope help house including job placement assistance.,” said Sharre Whitson from the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army says they have a 90% job placement rate within 30 days of their transitional housing. They also say that the city needs more of these transitional living options available.

