Armed robbery at Medford Subway

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford police are searching for a man who they say robbed a business at gunpoint.
Police say around 9:30 P.M Tuesday, they were called to the Subway off of Highway 62 and Delta Waters road.
Restaurant employees reported a white man walking into the restaurant covering his face and holding a gun.
Police say the suspect demanded cash and got away with an undisclosed amount.
When officers arrived, the suspect was gone and was last seen heading toward the shopping center.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.