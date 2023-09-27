Ashland restaurant owner ready to sell

MEDFORD, Ore. – The owner of the long- standing restaurant Omar’s in Ashland, is ready to sell the place to someone she thinks will do it justice.

Jennifer Sink has worked at the restaurant for over 22- years.

She started out working in roles including a cocktail server, night and day-time bar-tender and book-keeper.

Then she became the sole proprietor nearly seven years ago.

But she says it’s time for her to focus on her children and pursue equine therapies.

Sink wants to sell Omar’s to someone with specific qualities that she thinks fits the place.

Sink said, “[someone who] appreciate[s] the history and all of the stories that come along with being a 77- year-old restaurant, because so many families have so many memories here. Be kind to the crew and treat them like family.”

Sink says she would still love to help out at the restaurant, saying she still enjoys engaging with customers.

On that note, the community is invited to come celebrate Omar’s 77th year during the second week of November.

