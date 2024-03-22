Brighton Academy buildings sold, school shocked by sale

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The future of an independent Grants Pass private school is unknown after the school says the former founder’s son sold their building to another organization.

Brighton Academy is a pre-K through 12th-grade private school that has just over 100 students and has occupied its present location since 1990.

School faculty say in late February the current school building was contracted to be sold to Edgewater Christian Fellowship, who plans to move its own school Rogue Christian Academy, into the building.

According to a press release, the school was shocked by the pending sale as the transaction was agreed upon without the knowledge of the board.

Roy Masters founded Brighton Academy and his son Alan Masters was on its board for less than a year before resigning last month. The campus and its structures have been leased by the school from the Foundation of Human Understanding, a nonprofit also founded by Roy Masters.

NBC5 News attempted to reach out to Alan Masters through the Foundation of Human Understanding where he is listed as president and CEO, but we haven’t heard back.

The school staff say they are working closely with families and community members to try to find a new location for the next school year. The current lease expires on August 7th of this year.

