Asante Foundation receives $5M gift

A retired doctor continues to give back to the community by contributing to a local medical center.

The Asante Foundation is announcing its largest estate gift commitment in its history.

$5 million is coming to the foundation from Dr. Alan and Susan Binette, retired medical professionals and local philanthropists.

Their name is now included and the new Binette Family Birth Center in the Olsrud Family Women’s and Children’s Hospital at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

Susan a retired nurse and Dr. Allen Binette, a retired local OBGYN physician, dedicated himself to women’s health, delivering nearly 10,000 babies in his career.

Dr. Alan Binette said in a statement, “This community means so much to us and it is an honor to know that our legacy includes caring for the people of Southern Oregon. Having worked alongside the nurses, physicians and staff at Asante for many decades, this gift is a demonstration of our gratitude, immense trust and faith in the people who will continue the amazing legacy of care at Asante well into the future.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.