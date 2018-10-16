Cave Junction man accused of threatening YouTube employees back in court

Medford, Ore. – A Cave Junction man accused of threatening YouTube employees was back in court this afternoon.
William Douglas was arrested by F.B.I agents in September. According to court documents, Douglas used an online alias to send tweets which threatened to shoot and kill employees.
He is facing charges of cyber stalking and transmission of threats in interstate commerce to injure another. During his appearance today, he entered a “not guilty” plea and set a date for a release hearing.
They also scheduled his trial date for December 15th.
Original story linked here.
