Boy recovers after hit by car over the weekend

Medford, Ore. – A seventeen year old boy is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car over the weekend. It happened in the parking lot of the Big Lots in Medford.
According to police, the boy was hit by an impaired driver – Thomas Sanchez Rodriguez.
They say Rodriguez hit the boy and then got out of his car and ran but a witness stepped in and stopped him.
When police arrived, they ordered a blood and urine test on Rodriguez when they saw he looked impaired. The victim is currently in the hospital with serious injuries.
NBC5 spoke with a close family friend who talked with the victim. She said the boy has undergone two surgeries this afternoon, and is recovering in the hospital.
“Rolling out from underneath the car that hit him, He had to roll with a shattered bike and a broken collar bone,” family friend, Andi said.
Rodriguez is still in jail tonight on assault, DUII, hit and run and reckless driving charges.
