Charter cable, internet rates going up next month

Charter Communications says it’s raising rates for cable television and internet services starting in November. The new rates will affect virtually all markets.
Charter currently serves 26 million customers in 41 states.
For a customer with a full suite of Spectrum services, it could total an additional $7.61 a month, the company confirmed.
What are the new rates?
• Broadcast TV surcharge will increase from $8.85 to $9.95/month, Charter said, “This reflects costs incurred from local broadcast TV stations.”
• Spectrum receivers will increase from $6.99 to $7.50/month.
• An increase from $54.99 to $59.99/month for Spectrum Internet for current customers who subscribe to Spectrum TV.
• An increase from $64.99 to $65.99/month for Spectrum Internet for current customers who do not subscribe to Spectrum TV.
“There is no change to the package prices of Spectrum TV or Spectrum Voice,” stated Bret Picciolo, Senior Director of Communications Northwest Region with Charter Communications. “Additionally, for any customer whose Spectrum Internet service is part of a promotion, the new price won’t take effect until after their promotional period ends.”
