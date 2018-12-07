Children’s museum finalizes lease for Carnegie building

MEDFORD, Ore. – City council finalized the lease for Medford kid museum, Kid Time. The children’s museum won the contract in April after submitting their proposal and winning the vote seven to one.
“It’s something we’re partnering with the city on, and it’s going to be a fabulous partnership. It’s something that we’re partnering with the city on and our goal is to build a really wonderful destination for the community.”
The council is considering the building an in-kind donation which will be valued at $3.25 million. Any changes kid time wants to make to the building will have to be approved by the historic commission first.
