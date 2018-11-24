Clearing out the pipes; how to avoid calling the plumber this holiday season

Ross Kinney, Apprentice Plumber with Hukill’s Inc. said this is one of their busiest times of the year.
“Holiday seasons are busier because you get more people coming to your house where most people have three or four people coming in the house, you have 15 to 20,” said Kinney. “Not everyone knows what can and what can’t go down the drain.”
Plumbers say potato and vegetable peels, rice, and dry pasta can get stuck easily in the drain.
“Really use your garbage disposal for table scraps. The leftover mashed potatoes that didn’t get eaten three weeks from now, don’t put them down because they’re going to clog up your drain.”
But that’s not the only problem area.
“Pretty much whatever comes out of your body and toilet paper, are the only things that should be flushed down your toilet. You don’t want to flush any feminine hygiene products. Wipes are the number one cause of a blockage.”
Kinney said your best bet before calling a plumber is pouring bleach down the drain. With a few small adjustments and maybe some disposal awareness, you’ll save big bucks this holiday season.
If you do run into any issues, most plumbing company’s are open 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.
