Crews are responding to multiple fires near Little Applegate Road

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry crews are currently battling multiple lightning fires in the Applegate near Little Applegate road. There are two main fires, one is now estimated to be about four to five acres.
ODF crews are responding including seven engines, two crews, two water tenders and six aircraft. No evacuations or road closures have been made. Updates will be posted as information becomes available.
This is a developing story, stay with NBC5 News for updates.
