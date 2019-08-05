Home
Crews are responding to multiple fires near Little Applegate Road

MP 97 Fire: For the latest updates on the Milepost 97 fire burning near Canyonville, Oregon, go here: Fire Season 2019.

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry crews are currently battling multiple lightning fires in the Applegate near Little Applegate road. There are two main fires, one is now estimated to be about four to five acres.

ODF crews are responding including seven engines, two crews, two water tenders and six aircraft. No evacuations or road closures have been made. Updates will be posted as information becomes available.

