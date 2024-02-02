New leads in David Grubbs murder says Ashland Police

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland Police Department’s investigation of the 2011 murder of David Grubbs remains open and active.

The Ashland Police Department announced two new detectives have been assigned, looking into new leads.

David Grubbs who was 23 at the time, was nearly decapitated while walking alone on the Ashland bike path back on November 19, 2011.

NBC5 News spoke to Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara back in November, he says he will continue to make sure investigators do everything that they can in this case to find justice for both David and his family and friends.

“We will continue to do everything we need to do so that we can look the Grubbs’ family in the eye, look the public in the eye, and tell them that we are doing everything we’re doing,” stated Chief O’Meara.

The Police Department says the reward for information leading to an arrest on this case remains at over $21,000. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Ashland police at 541-488-2211.

