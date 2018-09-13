F.D.A. cracking down on vaping, alarmed by teenage use

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The FDA is taking action against what it calls a youth e-cigarette “epidemic.”
The agency announced it sent 1,100 warning letters to stores for illegally selling e-cigarettes to minors under the age of 18.
The FDA is requesting Juul and four other manufacturers to provide plans to lessen youth sales within 60 days or face potential criminal action.
One local store owner tells us it took a lot of work for them to get approved with the company Juul and that they are very careful about not selling to minors.
“You had to go through a process and become an approved distributor. We do our absolute best to make sure we are not putting these products into the hands of anyone under 21,” said Joanna Hurley, store owner of Earth & Fire.
One of the largest e-cigarette companies Juul is now worth 15 billion dollars.
So far, the FDA has fined 131 stores for selling to minors.
