CURRY COUNTY, Ore.─Early Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, Oregon State Police responded to a car versus pedestrian crash.

It happened on Highway 101, near milepost 358, near Brookings.

Police say a northbound car crashed into a woman wearing dark clothing, walking in the travel lane.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries but later died.

Her name will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The person in the car was uninjured and is cooperating with investigators.