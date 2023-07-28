Flat Fire efforts see steady progress

Posted by Maximus Osburn July 27, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Flat Fire south of Agness, continues to burn; but some areas are seeing improvement.

The fire has burned over 2,300 acres.

It’s now 4% contained.

Areas, like the Rogue River Corridor from Quosatana to Agness, have gone from a level two evacuation warning to level one.

As a result, some firefighters are being moved to other areas.

A lot of areas east of Agness will remain in level two.

PNW Team 3’s Natalie Weber said “We’re continuing to push forward. The areas to the north are looking very good, so we’re able to shift those resources to the west. We’re continuing to work on the south. Right now, that’s our main area where we’re getting into some uncharted territory. There’s been some work that’s been done but there’s a lot more that we need to do.

Conditions are still favorable this week.

Winds are bearable, temperatures are slightly lower, and humidity is up.

