OREGON – The National Weather Service says there are moderate risks of flooding west of the Cascades, Saturday through Monday including in Medford, Roseburg, and on the coasts.

The NWS says the atmospheric river is expected to bring one to five inches of rain to the region from Friday through Monday. The rainfall could even lead to landslides in some areas as well.

