Another milestone for North Bend Liberty Theatre

NORTH BEND, Ore. – The Liberty Theatre in North Bend is hitting another milestone in its restoration work.

Last year the theater’s copper domes were replaced after being gone since 1975. And we told you last month taht a new blade sign was installed.

Friday night (1/19/24), the community will celebrate all that work and see the blade sign lit up for the first time. The lighting will take place at 5:30pm with free popcorn and sign stickers. The celebration also coincides with the opening night of drama “Other Desert Cities” showing at 7:00pm.

The theater’s blade sign once lit up downtown, but the city says it was dismantled back in the 50s.

The new sign is thanks to a nearly $175,000 grant from Oregon’s Main Street Revitalization program and a 30% match from the theater.

