Governor Brown says new back to school metrics for rural areas may be coming

Schools statewide have run into new problems, after Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Department of Education released metrics and guidelines to reopen for in-person schooling this fall.
In an interview, Governor Brown said those metrics may be adjusted to meet the needs of rural counties with lower infection rates.
Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer isn’t part of that group. But, he’s hopeful the metrics will change to get more kids in the classroom.
“I do think we have different demographics, different risk factors, we are much different than our northern counties and cities, so we should have different metrics,” Commissioner Dyer said.
While most agree, in-person schooling is best for a child’s education. The governor says the most important thing is the safety of students and staff.
