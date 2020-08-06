Medford School District announces distance learning for at least first six weeks of school

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford School District announced Wednesday that school will be fully online the first six weeks of school.
Medford School District leadership talked about it’s updated plans for this coming school year in a virtual meeting with Parents and Staff Wednesday Afternoon. While much of the plan this fall is still being discussed, the district said at least into mid-October there will be no in-person classes.
The district will now be working on a “6-3” schedule. This means the school district will do whatever level it has decided for six full weeks. It’s already made the decision to begin school fully comprehensive distance learning until at least October. Right around the time school starts, the district will make a decision whether to stay in distance learning or move forward into a different model if the number of positive cases locally meet the state’s requirements.
“We’re looking at things like having set schedules for exactly what that school day will look like, because we know that predictability and that stability needs to be there for the staff and students as well,” Medford School District Superintendent, Dr. Bret Champion said.
There are different classifications for learning this Fall. One option is also to have grades K-4th and most vulnerable learners in the building for school. If the numbers are good enough, they can also fully open schools this fall. However, According to Champion the state and county would have to have significantly lower numbers of coronavirus cases to meet the metrics set out by ODE. We do know the month of September, Medford School District will not have in person classes.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.