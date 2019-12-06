Hearts with a Mission cuts ribbon on new youth shelter

MEDFORD, Ore. — A well known Medford non-profit cut the ribbon on its new youth shelter today.
Hearts with a mission opened the only emergency youth shelter for homeless and at-risk youth in Medford. The new shelter houses 16 kids at a time, ranging from 10 to 17 and has more space for their families and staff to interact.
“We have a shelter right next door loaded with kids just waiting to go in there, so they’re excited. A lot of the kids that live in our current shelter have watched it go up, they’ve been apart of giving us ideas,” Hearts with a Mission, Executive Director Kevin Lamson said.
They’re hoping to start moving kids in next week. The non-profit’s previous building will become a transitional living facility for young adults.
