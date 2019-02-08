Hedrick middle school on lockout after police arrest suspect in the area

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local middle school on lockout Thursday afternoon.
Hedrick middle school locked the doors when Medford police arrested a man suspected of making threats to the resident at a home on Delta Waters Road. An officer spotted the suspect near the Quality Market next to Hedrick.
Fearful he was armed, police conducted what they call a “high-risk stop,” and arrested the man, before the school could re-open.
