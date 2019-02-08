Busy night for Medford city councilors

MEDFORD, Ore. – It was a busy night for the Medford city council at Thursday’s meeting.
Medford city council is officially full, new councilor eric stark was sworn in tonight. Stark has filled in the ward 4 seat Kim Wallan left open when she was elected to the state house in November. Stark was selected last week in a four to three vote. He’s been a lawyer in Medford since 1992 and has served on various local boards and committees since.
Also at tonight’s meeting, Councilors approved a lease agreement with Youth 715 ministries for use of the former Medford Fire Station 2 on 8th street. That building has been vacant since operations were moved to a new building on Stewart in 2017.
Councilors also discussed an ordinance to allow overnight sleeping in vehicles, which if approved would amend city code to align with a state law passed in 2017 which allows religious institutions and places of worship to offer three parking spaces to people living out of their cars.
