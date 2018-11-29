How to stay safe this holiday season

MEDFORD, Ore. — As we get closer to the holidays, Police want to make sure shoppers stay safe this holiday season.
Police said thieves are more likely to break into cars if valuables are in plain sight. Officers said holding onto your items until leaving the mall is the best option. If not, the trunk is a safe and secure place to hide shopping bags and gifts.
Other tips include keeping bags and wallets close to you, parking in well-lighted areas and to be aware of your surroundings at all times.
“Another good thing is having cameras outside your home. If you have a lot of packages delivered to your house, get security cameras and have them above your doorway,” said Officer J.R. Godley, Central Point P.D.
Requiring a signature for packages will also help thieves to stay away.
Overall, police say they typically increase nighttime patrols in neighborhoods during this of year. If you see anything suspicious or feel unsafe, don’t hesitate to call 911.
