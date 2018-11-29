Governor Kate Brown outlines new budget proposal

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s governor is out with her new budget proposal, and more than once called it “ambitious.”
It includes big increases in funding for things like public education and affordable housing.
Before this proposal came out, state budget analysts were already saying the state could go more than $600 million in the red over the next two years. But inside the Capitol building, Governor Kate Brown said she’s counting on a strong state economy and reforms to help.
After winning another four years as governor, Kate Brown came in with a lot of policy plans to go with her $83 billion budget proposal, saying the state is at a turning point.
She called for spending and reforms over the next two years to help Oregonians across the board.
For instance, a $400 million increase for affordable housing. Also, money to pay legal costs for immigrants with legal challenges from the federal government. And a push to get another 10,000 young children into early childhood education and lower class sizes for kindergarten through third graders.
Overall, the governor wants to increase funding for K through 12 education by $2 billion.
Governor Brown said, “We must reinvest in our education system by substantially increasing our funding in it. I will work with the legislature the business community and stakeholders to fund k-12 schools at a baseline of 9.1 billion dollars.”
A condensed budget summary is available in addition to the Governor’s full strategic budget at budget.oregon.gov.