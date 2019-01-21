Medford celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Here in the Rogue Valley, people gathered in Medford on Sunday to share their thoughts on the life and vision of Dr. King Jr.
“It brings the community together to reaffirm that the work of Dr. King is still going,” said keynote speaker Marvin Woodard. “It is making progress but there is still much more work to do,” he said.
The event also showcased the talents of local youth including Hoover Elementary School’s Choir and North Medford High School’s Pacific Island Club.
“We want this event to be for everybody,” said volunteer Tiffany Beach. “Martin Luther King Jr. was an amazing man. We need more leaders to step up and be like him,” she added.
There will be another celebration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The event will run from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Ashland Armory.
Historic Ashland Armory
208 Oak Street
Ashland, OR 97520
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”