Jackson County Commissioners object to LNG pipeline

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — For the second time in the last couple years, southern Oregon’s largest county is coming out against a massive proposed pipeline project.
Jackson County Commissioners sat down on Tuesday to go through the Jordan Cove Energy Project removal-fill permit application. The application covers three main elements of the project, the liquefied natural gas slip and access channel, the LNG terminal, and the natural gas pipeline.
The proposed pipeline would extend 229 miles from Coos Bay to a natural gas hub north of Malin.
The letter to the Department of State Lands specifically addresses erosion control, wildfire risk, a lack of financial assurance and other topics.
Commissioners said the application lacks information on satisfying the protection of lands the pipeline could be crossing.
“We did want to provide comment and staff went through over 3,600 pages of this application and gave us recommendations of areas that are a concern to the county,” said Colleen Roberts, Jackson County Commissioner.
A public meeting this month in Jackson County saw overwhelming opposition to the proposed pipeline. Commissioners are encouraging the public to submit their opinions to the Oregon Department of State Lands by February 3rd at 5 p.m.
To view the letter written by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, you can find it here.
To provide comment to the Oregon Department of State Lands, click here.
