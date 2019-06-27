Jacksonville Police Department reminds dog owners about leash ordinance

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Leash them, or pay up — that’s the warning from the city of Jacksonville to pet owners after receiving several complaints of dogs running free on local trails.
The police department said several reports came in earlier this week. The department said while dog attacks are not common, they do happen and they want to ensure safety for everyone.
“Any dog inside the city must be on the leash unless it’s on the owner’s property regardless of where in the city,” Chief David Towe said. “Not everyone is a dog lover, some people are scared to death of dogs and so a dog running up to them could be pretty traumatic.”
For now, officers will be stepping up patrols on walking trails. The department said it received a fully equipped police bike from the Medford Police Department.
If you are looking for a place to let your dog roam freely, Forest Park located at the end of Jackson Creek Reservoir road is open to the public.
Pet-loving violators could face fines of up to $1,000.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]