Local families receive free Christmas trees

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Members of the Jackson County community helped spread holiday cheer on Sunday by giving away Christmas trees for free.
Event organizer Patti Robinson said it’s their 3rd year putting on the event.
The group went and cut the trees down near Butte Falls on Saturday, bringing back 130 trees. They handed out the trees and other holiday gifts at Big Daddy’s BBQ and Catering in Central Point.
“We know that struggles are real for families, especially those with young kids,” Robinson said. “Trees are going anywhere from $60 and up. Folks have to make a choice between buying a tree, buying gifts, or paying a bill, they shouldn’t have to do that.”
100 trees were given away to Jackson County families and 30 went to a local church. They hope to do it again next year.
