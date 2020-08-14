Local family asks for help for lifesaving surgery for newly adopted dog

MEDFORD, Ore. — A newly adopted border collie and her forever family are asking for the community’s help.
Olive is a two-year-old shelter pup with a newly discovered heart condition. Olive’s new family said the vet found a heart murmur when they went to get her spayed.
That led to the discovery of a more serious condition, that is deadly to dogs Patent Ductus Arteriosus or PDA. Now, Olive needs life-saving surgery but it’s not cheap.
That led to the discovery of a more serious condition, that is deadly to dogs Patent Ductus Arteriosus or PDA. Now, Olive needs life-saving surgery but it’s not cheap.
The surgery is going to cost her family about $5,000. Without the surgery, Olive may not make it past her third birthday. With it, she could go on to live a full, happy life.
“She’s really apart of our family already, we’ve waited a long time for a dog. We feel like she’s the perfect fit for our family. She makes us laugh every day,” Olive’s owner, Toni DiMaggio said.
The family has set up a GoFundMe. In just two days, it already raised about $1,500. Olive’s surgery is set for September 1st. Visit the link attached in this article for more information on how you can help: bit.ly/33X6Izz.
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.