Local family asks for help for lifesaving surgery for newly adopted dog

MEDFORD, Ore. — A newly adopted border collie and her forever family are asking for the community’s help.
Olive is a two-year-old shelter pup with a newly discovered heart condition. Olive’s new family said the vet found a heart murmur when they went to get her spayed.
That led to the discovery of a more serious condition, that is deadly to dogs Patent Ductus Arteriosus or PDA.  Now, Olive needs life-saving surgery but it’s not cheap.

The surgery is going to cost her family about $5,000. Without the surgery, Olive may not make it past her third birthday. With it, she could go on to live a full, happy life.

“She’s really apart of our family already, we’ve waited a long time for a dog. We feel like she’s the perfect fit for our family. She makes us laugh every day,” Olive’s owner, Toni DiMaggio said.
The family has set up a GoFundMe. In just two days, it already raised about $1,500. Olive’s surgery is set for September 1st. Visit the link attached in this article for more information on how you can help: bit.ly/33X6Izz.
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

