Man accused of trying to pick up elementary school girls a no-show in court

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — 43-year-old Christopher Stout was a no-show in court Wednesday for his arraignment.
Police say on October 23rd, staff members at Allendale Elementary School called police saying Christopher Stout tried to remove three girls from class. Stout wasn’t approved to remove the girls from school, so staff called the girls’ parents. The parents knew Stout, but didn’t know why he was trying to pick up the students. Stout left the school alone.
After an investigation, police determined Stout was trying to pick up the girls with the intent of engaging in sexual contact with at least one of them. Two of the girls were 10 years old, the other 8.
Stout faces charges of one count of attempted rape and one count of online sexual corruption of a minor.
During his arrest, police say Stout had some sort of medical issue, but didn’t provide specifics. Three Rivers Medical Center staff says he was transferred to another hospital. It is unknown if that had anything to do with his no-show Wednesday.
NBC5 News reached out to the district attorney’s office but calls have not been returned.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.
