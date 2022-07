SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. –The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman has been found dead.

Ashleigh Raeann Starr was last seen in the Mount Shasta area near Gumboot Lake earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office says on July 19, 2022, they got word of a dead body in the area of the Twin Arrows Campground.

Deputies were able to determine it was Ashleigh.

Police say there are no signs of foul play.

No other information was given surrounding her death.